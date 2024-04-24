NA senior citizens heading to AC

The second-annual “Fun With Our Seniors” bus trip to Atlantic City set for Tuesday, May 7 and North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti says it’s going to be a great day.

In addition to the excitement of Atlantic City, attendees may anticipate bus prizes, snacks and numerous opportunities to forge new connections and enjoy the company of friends.

A bus will depart at 9 a.m. from Allan Park Field (100 Schuyler Ave.) to Bally’s Atlantic City. The bus returns to North Arlington at approximately 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person. Each ticket includes free parking at Allan Park Field, an air-conditioned bus ride with Pronti and North Arlington Councilman Kirk DelRusso and $25 back in slot play.

“I am thrilled to join our seniors for a day of fun and camaraderie in Atlantic City,” DeRusso said. “This trip presents a wonderful opportunity for us to join together, enjoy each other’s company and create lasting memories.”

Space is limited.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Office of the Borough Administrator (Borough Hall, floor 2). For Senior Harmony Club members, tickets may be obtained directly through President Dottie Ford.

