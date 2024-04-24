NA senior citizens heading to AC

The second-annual “Fun With Our Seniors” bus trip to Atlantic City set for Tuesday, May 7 and North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti says it’s going to be a great day.
In addition to the excitement of Atlantic City, attendees may anticipate bus prizes, snacks and numerous opportunities to forge new connections and enjoy the company of friends.
A bus will depart at 9 a.m. from Allan Park Field (100 Schuyler Ave.) to Bally’s Atlantic City. The bus returns to North Arlington at approximately 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person. Each ticket includes free parking at Allan Park Field, an air-conditioned bus ride with Pronti and North Arlington Councilman Kirk DelRusso and $25 back in slot play.
“I am thrilled to join our seniors for a day of fun and camaraderie in Atlantic City,” DeRusso said. “This trip presents a wonderful opportunity for us to join together, enjoy each other’s company and create lasting memories.”
Space is limited.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Office of the Borough Administrator (Borough Hall, floor 2). For Senior Harmony Club members, tickets may be obtained directly through President Dottie Ford.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.