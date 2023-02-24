Skyway will be closed periodically from 1 to 5 a.m. Saturday

Temporary closures of the Pulaski Skyway will happen from 1 to 5 a.m. into Saturday morning, the NJDOT says.
Contractor Skanska Koch is scheduled to temporarily stop traffic in both directions on the Pulaski Skyway between the Broadway Avenue ramp and the truss bridge over the railroad tracks in Jersey City. Traffic will be stopped eight times for approximately 10 minutes each time to allow the contractor to jack the Skyway at Pier 46 to begin bearing replacement and pier rehabilitation.
The work is part of Contract 8B of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, which is being advanced through multiple construction contracts. The Department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.
The department has a project hotline telephone number, (973) 776-7400, and email, Pulaski.Skyway@dot.nj.gov. Anyone who has questions, concerns or suggestions is encouraged to contact the Project Outreach Team as work progresses.
The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
