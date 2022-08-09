Boil-water advisory in effect in Belleville following major water main break, mayor says

A major water main break is ongoing at Branch Brook Park on the Belleville – Newark border, Mayor Michael Melham said.

“A boil water advisory is in effect. Under an abundance of caution, we are advising residents impacted by the water main break to boil their tap water until further notice,” the mayor said.

The 72-inch main affects sections of Belleville, where residents are experiencing discolored water and low/no water pressure. The Newark Water Department is on site to repair. The Belleville FD is working diligently to pump water to Clara Maass Medical Center and the Township Engineer is working with Newark officials to divert water to Belleville.

“We will provide additional updates on the Township website and social media channels,” Melham said.

The Observer will also provide updates when possible.

This video was shot by Melham, who was on scene at the break.

