State police says it arrested 2 local men in major drug-mill takedown

Two local men and a third from Hoboken are in custody after the NJ State Police concluded a significant drug-mill investigation, the state police said.

The NJSP arrested Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, Jose Acosta, 37, of Hoboken and Miguel Carrasco-Lara, 35, of Lyndhurst, for various drug offenses. During a two-month investigation, detectives dismantled what they describe as a drug mill and seized 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl among other items.

While Stroman’s residency is listed as being North Arlington, a check of public-voting records indicate he may be a resident of Little Falls. He has no public records indicating North Arlington residency.

According to the NJSP:

In May, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Trafficking North Unit, working as a part of the Opioid Enforcement Task Force (OETF) began investigating the Stroman for the distribution of narcotics in northern New Jersey.

Through various investigative means, detectives say they determined Stroman was operating a drug mill out of a residence in West New York and using another residence in Union City to support his operation. Additionally, detectives identified Acosta and Carrasco-Lara as members of the drug trafficking network.

On June 24, detectives from the Trafficking North Unit, Hazmat Unit, Gangs & Organized Crime North Unit, and Opioid Enforcement Task Force, executed search warrants at the two residences and Stroman’s residence in North Arlington.

As a result, detectives arrested Stroman, Acosta and Carrasco-Lara, and seized more than 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, bulk cutting agents, a digital scale, kilogram presses, several cellular devices and $1,900 cash.

The three were charged with maintaining a CDS production facility, possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS, possession of CDS paraphernalia and conspiracy.

All three were remanded to the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny, pending a detention hearing.

“By targeting heroin and fentanyl supply sources and intervening to prevent these deadly drugs from reaching the street, the Opioid Enforcement Task Force is fulfilling its mission to save lives,” Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. “The takedown of this drug mill advances that mission and we will continue to pursue this collaborative strategy, spearheaded by the State Police.”

Authorities in North Arlington say there’s no indication Stroman conducted any illegal activities in the borough.

