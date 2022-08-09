Kearny Rangers 16U win 2022 USABL title

The Kearny Rangers 16U squad won the USABL Northeast Division defeating the New Milford Knights by score of 3-1.. The championship game MVPs were Andrew Joe, who pitched a complete game two-hitter with five strike outs while allowing an unearned run to get the win on mound and Jonah Menendez with a key three-run double in third inning to score all the runs needed for Rangers.
The team finished with a 4-4-1 record in regular season, but went 3-0 in post season to win title.
The team is seen here, standing from left, head coach Armando Diaz, Jesus Pichardo, assistant coach Mike Furino, Jonah Menendez, Jayden Casanova, Rexhep Berisha, Lou Rodriguez, Kyle Raefski, Ben Wilkinson, Yonadsan Vargas, Solomon Denmark, Jaidan Malave, Andrew Joe, Landon Pinho and Assistant Coach Al Pinho. Kneeling, from left, are JeanPaul Luna, JuanCarlos Alvarado, Drew Cannon, Derek Liotti and Jayden Diaz.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.