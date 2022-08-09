Kearny Rangers 16U win 2022 USABL title

The Kearny Rangers 16U squad won the USABL Northeast Division defeating the New Milford Knights by score of 3-1.. The championship game MVPs were Andrew Joe, who pitched a complete game two-hitter with five strike outs while allowing an unearned run to get the win on mound and Jonah Menendez with a key three-run double in third inning to score all the runs needed for Rangers.

The team finished with a 4-4-1 record in regular season, but went 3-0 in post season to win title.

The team is seen here, standing from left, head coach Armando Diaz, Jesus Pichardo, assistant coach Mike Furino, Jonah Menendez, Jayden Casanova, Rexhep Berisha, Lou Rodriguez, Kyle Raefski, Ben Wilkinson, Yonadsan Vargas, Solomon Denmark, Jaidan Malave, Andrew Joe, Landon Pinho and Assistant Coach Al Pinho. Kneeling, from left, are JeanPaul Luna, JuanCarlos Alvarado, Drew Cannon, Derek Liotti and Jayden Diaz.

