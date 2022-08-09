Matos earns gold in Taiwan

Cristian Matos returns to Belleville with a gold medal around his neck.

Playing for Team USA, the 12U National Team went to Taiwan to take home the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 Baseball World Cup.

During the seven-game event, Matos slugged three home runs for Team USA, going 4-for-8 with five RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base. He also picked up a win in relief for Team USA, which overwhelmed its opposition by a 87-24 margin during the tournament.

We’ll have more on Matos’ championship winning performance in next week’s issue of The Observer.

