Matos earns gold in Taiwan

Cristian Matos returns to Belleville with a gold medal around his neck.
Playing for Team USA, the 12U National Team went to Taiwan to take home the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 Baseball World Cup.
During the seven-game event, Matos slugged three home runs for Team USA, going 4-for-8 with five RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base. He also picked up a win in relief for Team USA, which overwhelmed its opposition by a 87-24 margin during the tournament.
We’ll have more on Matos’ championship winning performance in next week’s issue of The Observer.
Learn more about the writer ...
Jason Bernstein | Observer Sports Writer
Jason Bernstein joined The Observer as its sports writer in March 2022, following the retirement of Jim Hague. He has a wealth of sports-writing experience, including for NJ Advance Media (nj.com, The Jersey Journal, The Star-Ledger.)