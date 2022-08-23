With schools soon to reopen, please follow traffic laws near them

Whenever a new school year starts, we are reminded by local police departments of the importance of following all posted traffic and parking regulations. And, for whatever the reason, there are entirely too many drivers who believe those regulations apply to everyone in the world — but themselves.

Need proof? Pass by a local school on a cold day when the school day is about to begin or end. Let us know what you see.

In the interim, we plead with all mums, dads, guardians, babysitters, brothers and sisters, anyone who brings children to school or picks them up on a daily basis, to please give some extra thought as to why these regulations are in place.

The safety of children — and not just your own — is paramount. Double parking, speeding, parking in crosswalks, texting, talking and any number of other violations put everyone around schools in danger unnecessarily.

If you don’t follow the law, prepare to face the consequences. Because you will be summonsed. And you will deserve it.

And pity the people who have to listen to you bemoan the tickets you get when you knew they were coming — and could have totally avoided them — in the first place.

***

A year ago at this time, I wrote a letter in this same space to say goodbye, having accepted a new position to work at a daily newspaper.

As fate (and fortune) would have it, I lasted a grand total of seven working days there and returned to The Observer a few days thereafter.

The last year has seen its share of ups and downs, but to say I made the right decision to come back is the understatement of the century. No two days here are the same, but every single day reminds be being here is not a job, but a way of life. Not many get that in their careers. But I do. Still. And am grateful to have a second family in this office.

Thank you, one and all, for being great readers and supporters. Know of my gratitude.

