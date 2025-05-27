Obituaries for May 28, 2025

Gordon Kimball Jr.

Gordon Kimball Jr., 85, of North Arlington, died May 21, 2025

Born in Newark, Gordon lived in North Arlington and Jensen Beach, Florida.

Gordon was a partner at Extel Communications in Ridgewood and was a member of the Model A Ford Club.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Sprengel) Kimball. Dear father of David L. Kimball (his wife Agnes) and Lori Torsiello (her husband Benjamin). Brother of the late Robert W. Kimball. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren Aleksandra, Dalton and Ava.

Visiting will be at the Armitage and Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, Wednesday, May 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. His prayer service will begin at 4 p.m., officiated by Pastor Susan Nelson Colaneri.

Private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Regina Conlon

Regina Conlon of Harrison died May 23, 2025.

She was 77.

Visiting will be Friday, May 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Harrison. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Regina was the beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Michael (his wife Martha) and Regina Vanacco (her husband Clint). Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren Brianna, Aidan, Tommy and Sean. She was predeceased by her twin sister Marianne Kernan.

