Obituary — Richard Michael Wells

Richard Michael Wells
Richard Michael Wells of Belleville, formerly of Kearny and originally from Limerick, Ireland, died at the age of 68.
He is survived by his former wife Rosanne (Leotta) and their children Melissa and Michael Wells; his siblings Grace Ann Lepore and Patrick Wells and their spouses. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Martha and Patrick J. Wells.
Mr. Wells was a proud member of Local 68 Operating Engineers who loved cars, tinkering, reading, animals and spending time with his children and his best friend Phil. In lieu of flowers, the Wells family asks for donations to be made in his name at your local library.
Newark Public Library: www.npl.org/friends-of-the-newark-public-library/
Rahway Public Library: www.rahwaylibrary.org/Friends.aspx
Kearny Public Library: 318 Kearny Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032
A Memorial Service will take place Thursday, June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Burial will be Friday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
