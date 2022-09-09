Fish House Road closed this weekend

Fish House Road is scheduled to be closed in both directions near Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge this weekend in Kearny, the NJDOT says.
Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, NJDOT’s contractor, George Harms Inc., is scheduled to close Fish House Road in both directions near the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge in Kearny. The closure is necessary for demolition of the old Route 7 bridge crossing over Fish House Road. The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Fish House Road will only be open to local traffic going to Bellezza and Owens Corning. The ramp from Fish House Road northbound to Route 7 eastbound will remain open. The following detours will be in place:
Fish House Road northbound to Route 7 westbound detour:
- Motorists on Fish House Road northbound wishing to access Route 7 westbound will be directed to stay left and continue onto Route 7 eastbound
- Cross the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge
- Stay in the right lane which becomes the exit ramp to Route 139 east/Hoboken/Holland Tunnel
- Stay in the right lane to take the exit for St. Paul’s Avenue
- Turn left on St. Paul’s Avenue
- Turn left on James Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to Route 7 westbound
Route 7 eastbound to Fish House Road southbound detour:
- Motorists on Route 7 eastbound wishing to take the Fish House Road southbound exit will be directed to continue on Route 7 eastbound across the Wittpenn Bridge
- Stay in the right lane which becomes the exit ramp to Route 139 east/Hoboken/Holland Tunnel
- Stay in the right lane to take the exit for St. Paul’s Avenue
- Turn left on St. Paul’s Avenue
- Turn left on James Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to Route 7 westbound
- Cross the Wittpenn Bridge
- Stay right and take the exit for Fish House Road
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.