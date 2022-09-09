Fish House Road closed this weekend

Fish House Road is scheduled to be closed in both directions near Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge this weekend in Kearny, the NJDOT says.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, NJDOT’s contractor, George Harms Inc., is scheduled to close Fish House Road in both directions near the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge in Kearny. The closure is necessary for demolition of the old Route 7 bridge crossing over Fish House Road. The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Fish House Road will only be open to local traffic going to Bellezza and Owens Corning. The ramp from Fish House Road northbound to Route 7 eastbound will remain open. The following detours will be in place:



Fish House Road northbound to Route 7 westbound detour:

Motorists on Fish House Road northbound wishing to access Route 7 westbound will be directed to stay left and continue onto Route 7 eastbound

Cross the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge

Stay in the right lane which becomes the exit ramp to Route 139 east/Hoboken/Holland Tunnel

Stay in the right lane to take the exit for St. Paul’s Avenue

Turn left on St. Paul’s Avenue

Turn left on James Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to Route 7 westbound

Route 7 eastbound to Fish House Road southbound detour:

Motorists on Route 7 eastbound wishing to take the Fish House Road southbound exit will be directed to continue on Route 7 eastbound across the Wittpenn Bridge

Stay in the right lane which becomes the exit ramp to Route 139 east/Hoboken/Holland Tunnel

Stay in the right lane to take the exit for St. Paul’s Avenue

Turn left on St. Paul’s Avenue

Turn left on James Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to Route 7 westbound

Cross the Wittpenn Bridge

Stay right and take the exit for Fish House Road

