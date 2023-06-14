KPD: Wanted Newark criminal still at-large in June 13 Kearny shooting

A wanted Newark man has been charged in connection to a recent shooting incident in Kearny — and police hope you may know his whereabouts, Capt. Timothy Wagner, of the Kearny Police Department said.
According to Wagner, on June 13, Kearny police charged Michael Dellisanti, 34, of 99 Malvern St., Newark, with aggravated assault and weapon possession offenses related to the reported shooting.
At 5:47 p.m. on June 13, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Brighton Avenue between Wilson and Bergen avenues. A preliminary investigation showed a 30-year-old Kearny woman was parking her car when Dellisanti allegedly pulled up next to her as the passenger in a silver Ford. It is alleged Dellisanti fired one round from a handgun into the victim’s driver’s side door but did not injure anyone.
Dellisanti and his driver then reportedly fled in the Ford.
Further investigation revealed the shooting victim had a parking dispute some days earlier with Dellisanti. That’s right — a parking dispute led to a man shooting at someone.
The same Ford Focus used in this incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash minutes earlier on Hoyt Street and sustained heavy rear-end damage. A handgun was reportedly displayed in the moments surrounding that crash, but no shots were fired.
A warrant has been issued for Dellisanti’s arrest, but he remains at large as of this writing. The investigation remains active. Members of the public with information about this incident are urged to contact Det. Kyle Plaugic at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2834, or via email at tips@kearnynjpd.org.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.