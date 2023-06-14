KPD: Wanted Newark criminal still at-large in June 13 Kearny shooting

A wanted Newark man has been charged in connection to a recent shooting incident in Kearny — and police hope you may know his whereabouts, Capt. Timothy Wagner, of the Kearny Police Department said.

According to Wagner, on June 13, Kearny police charged Michael Dellisanti, 34, of 99 Malvern St., Newark, with aggravated assault and weapon possession offenses related to the reported shooting.

At 5:47 p.m. on June 13, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Brighton Avenue between Wilson and Bergen avenues. A preliminary investigation showed a 30-year-old Kearny woman was parking her car when Dellisanti allegedly pulled up next to her as the passenger in a silver Ford. It is alleged Dellisanti fired one round from a handgun into the victim’s driver’s side door but did not injure anyone.

Dellisanti and his driver then reportedly fled in the Ford.

Further investigation revealed the shooting victim had a parking dispute some days earlier with Dellisanti. That’s right — a parking dispute led to a man shooting at someone.

The same Ford Focus used in this incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash minutes earlier on Hoyt Street and sustained heavy rear-end damage. A handgun was reportedly displayed in the moments surrounding that crash, but no shots were fired.

A warrant has been issued for Dellisanti’s arrest, but he remains at large as of this writing. The investigation remains active. Members of the public with information about this incident are urged to contact Det. Kyle Plaugic at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2834, or via email at tips@kearnynjpd.org.

