Banuls awarded Woman’s Club scholarship

Lyndhurst resident Bella Banuls is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of the Woman’s Club of Lyndhurst. Bella, 18, is a freshman at Ramapo College majoring in education. She is seen here receiving her award, from left Janet Ricigliano, vice president; Marge Russo, past president; and Annette Bortone, president. The Woman’s Club of Lyndhurst — part of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs — is proud to provide scholarships that help empower women, as well as fund Lyndhurst library programs and local mental health programs. Stay tuned to The Observer for information on an upcoming holiday vendor market slated for Dec. 3.
