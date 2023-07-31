New crosswalk beacon installed in Nutley

The Nutley Department of Public Works has installed a new pedestrian crosswalk beacon at the intersection of Prospect and Harrison streets.
This safety measure will provide a safer crossing experience for residents, students of Lincoln School and parishioners of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
The beacon utilizes state-of-the-art technology, incorporating high visibility LED lights to alert motorists of pedestrians crossing the street to ensure optimum visibility and create a safer environment. This advanced system encourages responsible driving behavior and reinforces the importance of pedestrian safety.
Mayor Joseph Scarpelli expressed his enthusiasm about the installation.
“The Township of Nutley remains committed to the safety and well-being of our residents, and the introduction of this pedestrian crosswalk beacon is an important step in achieving that goal,” Scarpelli said. “In light of the proximity of this busy intersection to both the school and church, it is imperative to safeguard the lives of all the pedestrians in the area.”
