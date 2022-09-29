Coffee with Lyndhurst Cops set for Oct. 5

The Lyndhurst Police Department hosts its first of several planned Coffee With A Cop events Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Foundry Bank, 753 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. During the event, the LPD will include car-seat installations to assist expecting or current parents/guardians with proper child restraint installation.

If you cannot make this event, contact the Traffic Division at (201) 939-2900, ext. 2625, or send an email to traffic@lyndhurstnjpolice.gov to have a seat installed or inspected.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

