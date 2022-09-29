Coffee with Lyndhurst Cops set for Oct. 5

The Lyndhurst Police Department hosts its first of several planned Coffee With A Cop events Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Foundry Bank, 753 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. During the event, the LPD will include car-seat installations to assist expecting or current parents/guardians with proper child restraint installation.
If you cannot make this event, contact the Traffic Division at (201) 939-2900, ext. 2625, or send an email to traffic@lyndhurstnjpolice.gov to have a seat installed or inspected.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.