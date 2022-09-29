Soccer statue unveiling set for Oct. 8 in Harrison

The Town of Harrison official unveils and dedicates the new Harrison Soccer Sculpture Monument Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Harrison Library Park, Harrison Avenue.

Soccer legends Peter Millar, Jose “Joe” Montesinos, Manfred “Manny” Schellscheidt, David D’Errico, Eddie Austin, Santiago “Santi” Formoso, Hugh O’Neill, Jim Harkes Sr., Mike Mara , Jim Harkes Jr., Rab Logan, Chris Acuna, Bobby Smith, Kevin Welch, Hubert Birkenmier, Andranik Eskandarian , John Harkes, Tab Ramos and Tony Meola will be on hand for the special ceremony.

Numerous local, county, state and federal elected officials will also be on hand.

All members of the public are invited to attend the Oct. 8 event.

