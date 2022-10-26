Snakes coming to Kearny Library Oct. 28

As Halloween draws closer, fans of reptiles are invited to the Kearny Public Library, 318 Kearny Ave., Oct. 28.

There, they will be treated to an array of live snakes of all stripes and colors. But don’t worry — none are venomous, according to library director Josh Humphrey.

The library has invited New Jersey Snake Man, an Andover-based business led by Steve Lengen, of Sussex County, to bring a selection of its creepy, crawly creatures to Kearny for viewing by kids and adults alike.

NJ Snake Man’s website says the firm “has been educating and entertaining audiences of all ages since 2008. The enthusiastic NJ Snake Man team of professional presenters shares our unique collection of live snakes – and now, lizards, turtles and birds – by request through fun and interactive environmental education programs. We believe that common-sense conservation begins with engaging education.”

NJ Snake Man says its collection now numbers close to 75 animals, snakes included.

Viewers are invited to touch and handle the critters and take photos with them.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m.

For more information, call the library at (201) 988-2666 or visit www.kearnylibrary.org.

Learn more about the writer ... Ron Leir | For The Observer Ron Leir has been a newspaperman since the late '60s, starting his career with The Jersey Journal, having served as a summer reporter during college. He became a full-time scribe in February 1972, working mostly as a general assignment reporter in all areas except sports, including a 3-year stint as an assistant editor for entertainment, features, religion, etc. He retired from the JJ in May 2009 and came to The Observer shortly thereafter. He is also a part-time actor, mostly on stage, having worked most recently with the Kearny-based WHATCo. and plays Sunday softball in Central Park, New York

