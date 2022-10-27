Woman’s Club donates to cancer foundation

The Woman’s Club of Arlington supported the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs in its special project for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF). Twelve backpacks were purchased and stocked with needed school supplies for children to whom ECF provides services. This contribution by the members totaled $360 but, when combined with all of the participating clubs in the state, made a huge difference.

The Emmanuel Cancer Foundation provides New Jersey families facing the crisis of pediatric cancer a place to turn for comfort and support through professional in-home counseling and a uniquely tailored package of assistance — all free-of-charge.

Each year, ECF helps hundreds of families in New Jersey with a free package of support services. They assist any New Jersey family with a child who has cancer up to age 18, without exception. They continue helping the families for as long as they need it, whether it be one month or 10 years. There are no applications, forms or other red tape for a family to deal with — they strive to make the delivery of services as quick and seamless as possible. To date, ECF has assisted over 2,000 families.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

