Woman’s Club donates to cancer foundation

The Woman’s Club of Arlington supported the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs in its special project for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF). Twelve backpacks were purchased and stocked with needed school supplies for children to whom ECF provides services. This contribution by the members totaled $360 but, when combined with all of the participating clubs in the state, made a huge difference.
The Emmanuel Cancer Foundation provides New Jersey families facing the crisis of pediatric cancer a place to turn for comfort and support through professional in-home counseling and a uniquely tailored package of assistance — all free-of-charge.
Each year, ECF helps hundreds of families in New Jersey with a free package of support services. They assist any New Jersey family with a child who has cancer up to age 18, without exception. They continue helping the families for as long as they need it, whether it be one month or 10 years. There are no applications, forms or other red tape for a family to deal with — they strive to make the delivery of services as quick and seamless as possible. To date, ECF has assisted over 2,000 families.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.