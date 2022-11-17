Belleville hosting massive World Cup kickoff party

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With a massive, outdoor TV screen, Belleville is prepared for hundreds, if not thousands, of people to join in a free World Cup watch party.

Members of the media and the public are invited to attend as the town gathers at Belleville High School to watch on a huge screen as Ecuador takes on host country Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup, Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. sharp.

“We have a large Ecuadorian population in Belleville, not to mention a fervent soccer fan base,” Mayor Michael Melham said.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and guests attending this free event are urged to bring chairs and blankets.

