AG: 7 members of 2 trafficking rings, (including 1 operation in Newark), indicted

Seven defendants were indicted in connection with two separate human trafficking enterprises in New Jersey — including one in Newark, where a suspected female trafficker allegedly used beatings with an electrical cord and other acts of physical violence to control teenage victims, subjecting them to sexual assaults by strangers and profiting from the abuse, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the Division of Criminal Justice and the New Jersey State Police said.

The other case, involving a Cumberland County-based ring, revealed every week, new groups of women were brought to a house of prostitution in Bridgeton, where they were allegedly compelled to engage in sex acts with numerous men in exchange for money.

With the second anniversary of the establishment of DCJ’s Human Trafficking unit approaching, Platkin highlighted at a press conference the unit’s work in combating modern-day human enslavement and recovering vulnerable victims from situations rife with abuse.

“There is no tolerance for the exploitation of anyone, especially in this dehumanizing way,” Platkin said. “My office has made the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking a top priority. We urge members of the public to call our confidential hotline, (855) END-NJ-HT, if they are being victimized or see someone who they suspect is being subjected to this type of exploitation. We will investigate and we will prosecute.”

“The charges against these individuals mark a crucial victory in our unwavering mission to protect the most vulnerable members of our society,” Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said. “We are resolute in our commitment to collaborating with our law enforcement partners to ensure that traffickers are held accountable and that those who exploit our residents face swift and severe justice. Our foremost priority remains the safety and well-being of our communities, and we will not rest until every victim is shielded from harm and restored to safety.”

According to Platkin:

In the nearby Newark case, two defendants were indicted Dec. 2, 2024, in connection with the alleged human trafficking of three juvenile victims. A third suspect, Richard Johnson, 24, of Irvington, had been indicted on Aug. 14, 2024, on related charges including aggravated sexual assault after allegedly paying for one of the minors to engage in sexual activity with him.

Khailah Meekins, 21, and her alleged co-conspirator, Donte Barkley, 28, both of Newark, were indicted after an investigation revealed two 15-year-old victims and one 13-year-old victim were allegedly being trafficked. The investigation revealed sexual encounters were arranged for the victims through smartphone applications after online advertisements were posted including nude photos of the minors. The investigation also found the victims would be brought to short-term rentals and hotels where patrons compensated the defendants and in exchange sexually assaulted the minors.

It is alleged that the defendants, as a means of exercising their control over the victims, subjected the teenagers to threats and physical violence, including in some cases hair pulling, biting, being hit with an extension cord, punching and stomping.

According to the investigation, Barkley allegedly arranged the sexual encounters for the trafficking victims, told them which sexual acts they were expected to perform, and recommended to co-defendant Meekins how much to charge the customers. It is alleged that Barkley received a portion of the proceeds Meekins earned from the sexual assaults endured by the victims.

In the Bridgeton case, a state grand jury returned an indictment against Usiel Luna, 42, of Bridgeton, along with his alleged co-conspirators — Jose Perez-Lopez, 40, Rosendo Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, and Yerson Puentes-Marquez, 28 — all of Bridgeton.

It is alleged the defendants were involved in a criminal organization that distributed drugs and operated a brothel out of a residence on North Laurel Street in Bridgeton. Women were allegedly recruited on the false pretense they would be working as “dancers,” but were then taken to a home where they were offered for commercial sex.

After being brought to the house, the victims were allegedly instructed by Luna they were not to leave. The investigation revealed the victims witnessed violent activity on the premises.

According to the indictment, new victims were allegedly picked up on a weekly basis from Queens and Paterson and forced to perform commercial sex on hundreds of men during the week.

It is further alleged law enforcement seized distribution amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, along with over $50,000 cash from the brothel and Luna’s home.

The Human Trafficking Unit was formed in January 2023 and has been charged with the mission of aggressively pursuing criminal networks that traffick individuals and exploit them for profit. The unit achieves its mission through education, collaboration, investigations and prosecution.

Unit members train and assist law enforcement in methods of identifying victims and signs of trafficking, coordinate statewide efforts in identifying and providing services to victims and are exclusively dedicated to the interdiction and prosecution of human trafficking.

