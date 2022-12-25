Lyndhurst PD: Chief, at right place at right time, revives unconscious man

Throughout his police career, Lyndhurst Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. has earned many superlatives. And on Christmas Eve 2022, he earned yet another — life saver. Here’s how it all happened, according to Lyndhurst PD Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri.

At around 3 p.m., Dec. 24, the Lyndhurst Police Department received a call altering them to the a 26-year-old man who was reportedly unresponsive. Dispatch assigned the call, but by pure chance, Jarvis, already out on the road, was closest to the location, so he responded.

When he arrived on-scene, he was met by a friend of the 26-year-old, who directed the chief to a bathroom in a house. When Jarvis got the loo, he found the victim lying on the floor with a belt wrapped around his neck, signs of an apparent suicide attempt.

Jarvis then immediately removed the belt and began resuscitation efforts. Jarvis was then joined by two officers, Michael Carrino and James Colacci, who assisted and administered oxygen, as the man regained consciousness.

The man, who was reported to be suffering from depression, was transported to New Bridge Medical Center, Paramus, for a mental and physical evaluation.

