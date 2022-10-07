Routes 1&9 Truck southbound closed and detoured this weekend for bridge repairs between Kearny and Newark

All lanes on Routes 1&9 Truck southbound between Kearny and Newark will be closed and detoured this weekend as repairs to the bridge across the Passaic River continue between Hudson and Essex counties.
The closure will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 until 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.
The following detour will be in place:
Route 1&9 southbound from Jersey City detour:
- Motorists on Routes 1&9 south in Jersey City will be directed to stay right and follow signs for Route 7 west/Wittpenn Bridge
- Cross the Wittpenn Bridge
- Stay left and follow signs for I-280/Harrison/Newark
- Take the exit ramp to I-280 westbound
- Take Exit 15 for Route 21/Newark/Belleville
- Turn right onto Route 21 South/McCarter Highway
- Turn left onto Raymond Boulevard
- Take the ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike OR
- Take the ramp to Doremus Avenue
- Turn left onto Doremus Avenue to Route 1&9 south or the New Jersey Turnpike
