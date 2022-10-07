Routes 1&9 Truck southbound closed and detoured this weekend for bridge repairs between Kearny and Newark

All lanes on Routes 1&9 Truck southbound between Kearny and Newark will be closed and detoured this weekend as repairs to the bridge across the Passaic River continue between Hudson and Essex counties.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 until 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

The following detour will be in place:

Route 1&9 southbound from Jersey City detour:

Motorists on Routes 1&9 south in Jersey City will be directed to stay right and follow signs for Route 7 west/Wittpenn Bridge

Cross the Wittpenn Bridge

Stay left and follow signs for I-280/Harrison/Newark

Take the exit ramp to I-280 westbound

Take Exit 15 for Route 21/Newark/Belleville

Turn right onto Route 21 South/McCarter Highway

Turn left onto Raymond Boulevard

Take the ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike OR

Take the ramp to Doremus Avenue

Turn left onto Doremus Avenue to Route 1&9 south or the New Jersey Turnpike

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

