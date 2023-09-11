NA Knights sponsoring 2 upcoming events

Knights hosting prayer service for Our Lady of Guadalupe

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus invite all to join with them at a Silver Rose Prayer Service in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington, beginning at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at Queen of Peace Church.

Knights end-of-summer BBQ set for Oct. 1

The Knights say goodbye to summer with its annual fall BBQ, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road. The Knights will serve hot dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, sweet sausage, lemon-peppered chicken tenders, potato and macaroni salad, corn-on-the-cob, dessert and refreshments.

The cost is $25 per person and $15 for kids ages 6 to 11.

Reservations must be made by calling (201) 988-0183 by Wednesday, Sept. 27. The Knights ask all attending to consider donating a non-expired, non-perishable can good for the Food for Families project. Wear your favorite football team’s jersey, too.

