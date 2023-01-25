DEVELOPING — Police presence on Kearny Avenue this morning, shots were fired by SWAT

There is a police presence this morning at the lower end of Kearny Avenue where police and the county SWAT team were executing a search warrant. Kearny Police Chief George King says the suspect, when approached by police, brandished a weapon — and responding SWAT team members fired back at the suspect.

No one was injured, the suspect is now in custody, the warrant has been executed and the shooting will likely be reviewed by the state Attorney General’s Office.

No one from the Kearny PD fired a shot, King said.

More information will follow if merited.

