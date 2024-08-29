ALERT — East Newark BOE, school union ratify new 3-year contract

The East Newark Board of Education and the East Newark Education Association have ratified of a new three-year collective-bargaining agreement, solidifying the partnership between the board and the association.

The agreement, retroactive to July 1, 2024, runs through June 30, 2027, and addresses several key issues that will impact both educators and students in the district. The new contract includes salary increases for each year of the agreement, recognizing the dedication of educators who are integral to the success of East Newark schools.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to ensuring that East Newark educators are valued and supported as they continue to provide high-quality education to our students,” John Colaiacovo III, president of the East Newark Education Association, said. “We are pleased with the progress made during negotiations, and we believe this contract will help attract and retain the talented professionals our school needs to thrive.”

Historically, East Newark has been among the lowest-paying school districts in New Jersey. This agreement seeks to address these disparities by ensuring that teachers are fairly compensated for their hard work and dedication.

Included in the new CBA:

Salary Increases: Educators will receive a 5% salary increase for the 2024-2025 school year, followed by 4% increases for both the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years.

Longevity Bonuses: Teachers with over 10, 15 and 20 years of continuous service in East Newark will receive longevity bonuses of $1,000, $1,700 and $2,400, respectively, rewarding long-term commitment to the district.

Coaching compensation: Coaches for sports will receive $1,500, $1,600 and $1,700 for each respective year for a minimum of 60 hours of student contact time per sport. Payment will be prorated if fewer hours are worked.

Professional development and orientation: The school year will now consist of 181 pupil contact days, plus two teacher orientation days. New teachers will attend an additional two orientation days, ensuring they are fully prepared to succeed in the classroom.

Teacher compensation for extra duties: Teachers covering before/after school events and activities outside of contractual hours will be compensated at $50 per hour, prorated accordingly.

Family health benefits: Upon hire, teachers will be provided with family health benefits, something that in the prior contract, had only been afforded to teachers upon receiving tenure.

Carla Fernandez, president of the East Newark Board of Education, chimed in, too.

“The board is proud to have reached an agreement that supports our teachers while also maintaining fiscal responsibility,” Fernandez said. “This contract is a testament to our shared dedication to the students of East Newark and ensuring they receive the best education possible. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the East Newark Education Association.”

In addition to these significant contractual improvements, Rosaura Bagolie, principal and superintendent of the East Newark school, emphasized the importance of the agreement in fostering a positive educational environment. “This agreement marks a significant step forward for our school community. We are committed to supporting our teachers and want to ensure that they are paid a fair wage. This agreement, she says, provides stability and resources needed for educators to focus on what matters most — student success.

“Together, we will continue to foster a learning environment where both teachers and students can excel,” Bagolie said.

