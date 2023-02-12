WHATCo. hosting auditions for next major production

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co. will host open auditions for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Feb. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Feb. 27 and 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., with a call back day March 2 from 7 to 9 p.m., at the theater, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S., Harrison.

Production dates are April 22, 23, 29 and 30.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a musical based off of the classic Peanuts comic strip written by Charles M. Schulz. This musical follows Charlie Brown and his friends as they go through their day-to-day adventures.

Actors aged 21 to 75 are invited to audition. Gender for the actors playing the roles are flexible, so please be ready to audition for all roles. Three nights of auditions will be focused on singing and dancing. Please prepare 32 bars from a song from the show, or from the song of your choice for audition night.

A choreographer will teach a 16 count number to all auditioners, so come dressed comfortably and prepared to dance. The director is looking for principal players and also a strong dance ensemble. Prepared sides and monologues will be handed out at callbacks.

A note on COVID-19: all actors will be required to provide proof of vaccination when auditioning. Masks will be mandatory during the rehearsal process leading up to tech week.

If you are unable to attend the audition dates listed above but are still interested in auditioning, video auditions will be accepted until Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. Submit audition videos to director Amanda Castro-Conroy at CharlieBrown@whatconj.org. Visit www.whatconj.org for details and audition materials.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

