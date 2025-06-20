Kearny Farmers Market returns soon

Summer is here and that means the Kearny Farmers Market is back and open for business starting Thursday, June 26.
The market will be open every Thursday through October, from noon to 6 p.m., adjacent to the Kearny Public Library on Garfield Avenue between Kearny Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Shop the market to enjoy Jersey Fresh seasonal produce including freshly picked strawberries and blueberries, lettuces, herbs and more — all from Alstede Farms.
Also enjoy weekly live musical performances and visiting vendors and service organizations including St. Barnabas, who will provide free blood pressure screening.
On July 17 and Aug. 14, the market will be open through 9 p.m. as the Kearny Library hosts the return of its block party events, featuring live music, costumed character appearances and more! More details will be available closer to block party dates.
As a reminder, senior vouchers are available at the Kearny Department of Public Health at 645 Kearny Ave..
The market is co-sponsored by the Kearny Library and Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone.
