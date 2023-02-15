Obituary — Leroy ‘Roy’ John Choffo

Leroy “Roy” John Choffo of Harrison died peacefully at Alaris Health at Belgrove, Kearny, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
He was 81.
Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. His entombment took place in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum , North Arlington.
If you would like to send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.
Born in Harrison, Leroy was a lifelong resident. He worked as a parking lot attendant for Comprelli Parking, Harrison for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked for Klear Kast, Kearny, as a machine operator for 25+ years. He was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison.
He served his country in the United States Army during peacetime and was honorably discharged.
Roy was a diehard Yankee fan and is now waiting for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training. He also enjoyed annual trips to Wildwood Crest with his family and his “donations” to the Tropicana and Borgata in Atlantic City.
Predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth (nee Brady) in 1995, Roy is survived by his loving children, Kathleen McDermott, Kevin and Daniel Choffo, cherished grandchildren, Jarred, Carly, Mia and Cadan Choffo and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his two big brothers, Ralph and Joseph Choffo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Harrison Education Foundation, 501 Hamilton St., Harrison, NJ 07029 or in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Roy.
