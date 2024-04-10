Auditions for WHATCo one-act play festival upcoming

Auditions for the The West Hudson Arts and Theater Company’s 2024 One Act Play Festival to be presented May 17 and 18, take place this weekend.

Playwrights from throughout the area submitted original one-act plays for consideration.

Following an extensive committee review, the following were selected:

“Choices,” by Constance G.J. Wagner Directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina

“The Meadow,” by Ryan Kaminski Directed by Steven Jon Kaplan

“Twenty Magical Minutes of Darkness and Silence and Peace by Tara Meddaugh Directed by Frankie Perez

“Bag of Bees,” by John Mabey, directed by Joseph Jones.

“Like Mom Used To Say,” by F.J Hartland, directed by Holly Stefanik.

“Gown,” by Robert Weibezahl, directed by Karina Munoz.

“The Experience,” by Clinton Festa, directed by Bong Dizon.

“What Happens in Pre-K, Stays in Pre-K: Unadulterated Classroom Conversations,” by Holly Stefanik, directed by Christopher Reyes.

And “Unclaimed Baggage,” by Keith Whalen, directed by Jessica Jones.

Open auditions to cast each One Act take place Sunday, April 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison. Free parking is available in the fenced-in lot on Jersey Street.

For additional audition details visit www.whatconj.org/event/2024oneacts.

