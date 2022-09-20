Obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022

Maria Teresa Jimenez

Maria Teresa Jimenez died Sept. 5, 2022 at the age of 92.

Born in Cien Fuegos, Cuba, on Aug. 13, 1930. She was willing to leave behind her family and friends due to the communist Cuban regime in 1967, migrating to the United States of America with her late Husband Amadis M. Jimenez and four children.

Later, Maria became a resident of Kearny, in 1975. Maria loved being an American citizen and she proudly wore the American flag! Maria took pleasure in being part of the community, parades, town picnics, political elections as well as mingling with everyone she met. Dancing was one of her greatest pleasures.

Maria was predeceased by her 10 brothers and sisters, parents Pedro and Carmen Ramos, husband Amadis M. Jimenez and grandson Thomas R. Brady.

Maria is survived by her four children: Michael Jimenez , Barbara Tatz, Roque Jimenez and Mabel Velazquez; eight grandchildren: Justin Jimenez , Julian Jimenez , Melissa Brady, Joseph Tatz, Erin Tatz, Blake Velazquez, David Velazquez and Havanna Velazquez; six great-grand-children: Taylor Farrell, Jake Farrell, Hailey Volpe, Joseph JR Tatz, Love Velazquez and Mariah Singleton and one on the way .

Our amazing mother Maria T. Jimenez, who we know as “Mami” was a great daughter, sister, wife, friend , grandmother, great-grandmother, provider, support system, pillar and peacemaker. Maria was a powerful woman. She consistently displayed unconditional love throughout the years, and always managed to do it with a smile. Our fondest memories of “Mami” were left through her kindness, unifying spirit and generosity

We trust and believe she is resting in God’s presence for all of eternity. She is dancing again! Until we meet again, may God’s peace remain with us all.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Margaret E. Halpin

Margaret E. Halpin, 50, died Sept. 14, 2022.

Funeral services are private, in the care of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Born in Suffern, New York, Margaret lived in Ridgewood for 26 years before residing in Maywood for the past 23 years. She was a dedicated teacher, serving students at Mary Help of Christians in North Haledon for several years until relocating to Palisades Park, and finally to Paramus public schools for the past six years. Margaret called her students “her kids,” and she held each of them near to her heart. Margaret was also an avid history buff, and especially enjoyed trips to Gettysburg.

Margaret was the beloved wife of Robert J. Halpin; and loving daughter of Richard and the late Barbara Scalione. She is also survived by her brothers Thomas Scalione and his wife Becky and Michael Scalione and his wife Jane, and by many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

