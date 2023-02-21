Obituaries for Feb. 22, 2023

Dr. Robert J. Fuerstman

Jan. 14, 1949-Feb. 2, 2023

Robert J. Fuerstman was an outstanding podiatrist, skilled in the medical and surgical management of the foot and ankle. Dr. Fuerstman began practicing podiatric medicine in 1979, specializing in surgical and non-surgical foot disorders, including reconstructive foot surgery, bunions and hammertoe corrections, diabetic foot care trauma and wound repair, skin and nail disorders, as well as other problems relating to foot and ankle pain.

Dr. Fuerstman was the Director of the Wound Center at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny NJ from 2002-2011.

Dr. Fuerstman earned his undergraduate degree from Albright College in Pennsylvania and went on to earn his doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. Dr. Fuerstman was a Diplomate of the American Board of Foot and Ankle surgery.

Dr. Fuerstman is survived by his wife, Janice Clearfield Fuerstman, and his children Melissa and Samuel Fuerstman.

John T. Miterko

Feb. 15, 1947 – Feb. 7, 2023

John (Jack) Miterko, 75 of Homosassa, Florida, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, surrounded by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Jack was born in Newark and raised in Kearny to the late John and Gloria Miterko. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a marksman Rifle M-14.

He then worked in Western Electric, South Kearny, as a draftsman and then served 25 years in the Nutley Police Department from 1972 to 1997.

Jack was an avid hunter and classic car buff enthusiast.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Doris (Doreen), son, David, daughter-in-law Colleen, three grandchildren, Aubrey, Victoria and Jevon and a sister Glorianne Toolan of Jacksonville Florida.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas.

Cremation arrangements were under the care of McGan Cremation Service of Inverness, Florida.

Nicola Macrina

Nicola Macrina, 91, of Kearny, died Feb. 12, 2023.

Beloved husband of the late Rosina “Rose” Macrina, he was the loving father of Mary Ann Pastino and her husband Salvatore; the adored grandfather of Joseph Pastino and his wife Markiana & Christopher Pastino.

Nicola came to Hillside in 1950 from Gasperina, Catanzaro, Italy. Two years later, he settled in Kearny where he spent the rest of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DJD Friedland Foundation at https://www.djdfriedlandfoundation.org/ or The Queen of Peace Heritage Fund, 10 Franklin Place, North Arlington, N.J. 07031. Send condolences by visiting www.stellatofuneralhomes.com.

Leroy ‘Roy’ John Choffo

Leroy “Roy” John Choffo of Harrison died peacefully at Alaris Health at Belgrove, Kearny, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

He was 81.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. His entombment took place in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum , North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Harrison, Leroy was a lifelong resident. He worked as a parking lot attendant for Comprelli Parking, Harrison for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked for Klear Kast, Kearny, as a machine operator for 25+ years. He was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

He served his country in the United States Army during peacetime and was honorably discharged.

Roy was a diehard Yankee fan and is now waiting for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training. He also enjoyed annual trips to Wildwood Crest with his family and his “donations” to the Tropicana and Borgata in Atlantic City.

Predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth (nee Brady) in 1995, Roy is survived by his loving children, Kathleen McDermott, Kevin and Daniel Choffo, cherished grandchildren, Jarred, Carly, Mia and Cadan Choffo and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his two big brothers, Ralph and Joseph Choffo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Harrison Education Foundation, 501 Hamilton St., Harrison, N.J. 07029 or in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Roy.

Catherine F. Carey

Catherine F. Carey, 80, of Kearny, died Jan. 23, 2023.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Cremation was private.

Born in Kearny, Cathy was a lifelong resident. She was an administrative assistant for Axa Equitable in New York City, and was also a beloved teacher’s aide in the Kearny school system for many years. Cathy cherished all animals, and they held a special place in her heart.

The daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Sauter) Carey, Cathy was the dear sister of Elaine Carey, Linda Cifelli and her husband James and Judi Fitzsimmons and her husband James. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Adolfina ‘Fina’ Fernandez

Adolfina “Fina” Fernandez (nee Gonzalez), 93, died Feb. 12, 2023. She was born in Havana, Cuba, a daughter of the late Rogelio and Adolfina Gonzalez.

Fina grew up in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated to the United States in 1970, with her late husband Manuel, daughter Maria and son Manny. She lived in Newark for five years and North Arlington for 25 years. After retirement, she remarried and spent time in both Vermont and Pennsylvania with her second husband Herbert Treible, before returning to New Jersey where she lived in Paramus for the past four years.

She worked as an accountant for the Newark Boxboard Company in Newark for 26 years before retiring in 1999. She was a wiz with numbers and continued to balance her checkbook, to the penny, until late in life.

Fina was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to dance, play dominoes and spend time with her family. She lived very close to most of her grandchildren and she loved caring for them and attending all their activities. She taught everyone in the family to play Cuban Dominoes the “right way,” and was a fierce competitor.

She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel Fernandez (40 years) and Herbert Treible (10 years). She was the cherished mother of the late Maria Erdogan, Manny Fernandez (wife Debbie) and the loving stepmother of Alberto Fernandez (wife Magdalena and sons, Alberto Jr. and Alian), the adored grandmother of John Paul Branco, Michael Branco, Yvette Cruz, Francisco Cruz, Maggie Fernandez and Benjamin Fernandez and the great-grandmother of Ava Burton, Devon Branco, Mason Cruz and Maddie Cruz. Fina was also predeceased by her one brother, four sisters and her dear and loving Esther Navarrete.

Private family services are under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home in North Arlington.

Over the last three years of her life, Fina developed dementia. In hopes of helping others, contributions may be made in memory of Fina to the National Alzheimer’s Association, which supports research and treatments for Alzheimer’s and dementia at act.alz.org/goto/Adolfina_Fernandez.

William C. Lawrie

On Feb. 15, 2023, William C. Lawrie, 72, died in his home.

Mr. Lawrie, who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, immigrated to the United States at the age of 5 and settled in Kearny, where he spent the majority of his life.

He joined the Air National Guard in 1968 after graduating from Kearny High School, serving a six-year tenure.

Eagle Scout, the organization’s top rank, was attained by Bill as a Boy Scout.

Prior to his retirement in 1999, he spent several years as a trader on the New York Stock Exchange in New York City and later rose to the position of vice president at Loeb Rhoades & Co.

William loved going on vacations to Aruba, acquiring antiques and attending athletic events for his grandchildren as their biggest supporter.

He is survived by his loving companion, Donna Parry, and her family, Roanne Valente and her husband, Victor Dionna Duarte and her husband, Christopher. Beloved pop to Nico, Tommi Rose, Christian and Charli. William was predeceased by his parents William and Margaret (MacRae) Lawrie and Donna’s son Thomas James.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Carol Lynn Enright

Carol Lynn Enright, 46, died peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Jan. 26, 2023.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison.

If you would like to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Belleville, Carol was raised in Harrison. Known as Johnny’s little sister, she joined her brother to live eternally pain-free. Carol was known by many to have a huge heart. She was always offering to help people even if that meant she went without. She was a friend to all and a second mother to all her daughter’s friends.

Carol was an amazing mother to her daughter, Sarenna Naomi Enright. Sarenna took care of her mom in her final days despite swearing Sarenna would hire a hot nurse to do it.

She was predeceased by her best friend, partner in crime, John W. Enright Jr.

She is survived by her father, her hero, John W Enright Sr.; her loving daughter, Sarenna Enright; her mother, Linda Enright; her dear aunts and uncle Donna Martin, Cathy Enright and Dennis Enright Sr.; along with her two amazingly strong cousins Laurie Ann Enright and Dana West. Carol Lynn was loved by many. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Joao Pedro Da Silva

João Pedro Da Silva, of Harrison, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

He was 94.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

If you would like to send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born and raised in Setúbal, Portugal, João lived in Murtosa, before settling in Harrison in 1975. He worked as a shipper for the Tungsten Alloy in Harrison for many years. João was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Society of Holy Cross Church in Harrison.

He served in the Portuguese Military.

João is survived by his wife of 64 years Maria Da Silva, his children John (Rita), Isabel (Armando), Carma, Jose (Daisy) and Ana (Craig), his grandchildren Nicole (Jerry), Marc (Brianna), Kaelan (Alessandra), Andreya, Liabella and Kiara, his great-grandchildren, Elliana, Zachary, Carson and Gianna. He was predeceased by his sisters Maria Jose De Oliveira in 2022 and Maria Do Carmo.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

