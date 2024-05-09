Harrison PD hire 7 new cops

The Harrison Police Department has hired seven new police officers, who were all sworn in last week. Officer Salvatore Mainiero was previously employed with the East Orange Police Department and will immediately begin his field-training program.

Officers Hanssel Cruz and Christian Vargas were previously employed with the New Jersey Department of Corrections to which they will be required to complete a modified academy through the waiver program.

Officers Joshua Montoya, Hector Rueda, Orlando Rivera and Anthony Burgo will enter the Hudson County Public Safety Training Academy in July.

