Obituaries for April 19, 2023

Librada Guadalupe Agudo

Librada Guadalupe Agudo, of Harrison, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 14, 2023.

She was 91.

The funeral was conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison, Monday, April 17, 2023. A funeral service took place Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born and raised in Las Tunas, Cuba, Librada lived in Newark for 15 years before settling in Harrison for the past 50 years. She worked as a seamstress for many years.

Predeceased by her husband Bruno in 1982, Librada is survived by her son, Higinio Agudo, and her siblings who reside in Cuba. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Clara and Josefa Agudo.

Lidia Tomasa Rodriguez

Lidia Tomasa Rodriguez (nee Peña) of North Arlington died peacefully on Wednesday April, 5, 2023, in Wayne.

She was 94.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Her entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com .

Born and raised in Victoria de Las Tunas, Cuba, Lidia lived in Hialeah, Florida, for 35 years before settling in North Arlington. While living in Cuba, she worked as a successful business owner, professional hairdresser and cosmetologist.

Predeceased by her husband Teodoro Rodriguez, Lidia Rodriguez Peña is survived by her children, Aida (Vincent) Ortelio, Jose Rodriguez, Argelio (Paola) Rodriguez, Nodelsio (Elena) Rodriguez and Nolberto Rodriguez, four grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, her sisters, Doris Torres and Gricel Peña and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, Ill. 60601 in loving memory of Lidia.

Frederick J. Krowl Jr.

Frederick J. Krowl Jr., 85, of Belleville, died Tuesday April 4, 2023, at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass at Queen of Peace Church, Ridge Road, North Arlington, Saturday, April 22 at 9:45 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Newark, Frederick lived most of his of his life in Belleville. He was a retired parking enforcement officer for the Town of Kearny for many years. He also served his country as a US Army Veteran.

Frederick was the husband of the late Rosemary Giagola Krowl; father of Frederick J Krowl III, Thomas M. Krowl Sr. and his wife Tina, and Colleen Krowl; brother of William Krowl; and grandfather of Thomas Michael Krowl Jr.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

