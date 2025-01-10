BCPO: Belleville woman stole almost $70K from bank

A Belleville woman who managed a bank in Bergen County finds herself on the wrong end of the law as prosecutors allege she is responsible for stealing nearly $70,000 from clients, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Amira T. White, 43, of Belleville, has been charged with theft by deception. The arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Musella:

In March 2024, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit was contacted regarding an alleged theft and abstraction of customer funds at a Bergen County bank. The investigation revealed White, a bank manager, allegedly stole $54,648 from cash boxes located at the bank and maintained by her. Additionally, White allegedly withdrew approximately $15,000 from a customer’s account and diverted those funds to her own cash box balance in order to conceal the ongoing theft.

As a result of the investigation, White surrendered to detectives at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, and she was charged with two counts of third-degree theft by deception. She was released, pending first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

