BCPO: Belleville woman stole almost $70K from bank

A Belleville woman who managed a bank in Bergen County finds herself on the wrong end of the law as prosecutors allege she is responsible for stealing nearly $70,000 from clients, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Amira T. White, 43, of Belleville, has been charged with theft by deception. The arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to Musella:
In March 2024, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit was contacted regarding an alleged theft and abstraction of customer funds at a Bergen County bank. The investigation revealed White, a bank manager, allegedly stole $54,648 from cash boxes located at the bank and maintained by her. Additionally, White allegedly withdrew approximately $15,000 from a customer’s account and diverted those funds to her own cash box balance in order to conceal the ongoing theft.
As a result of the investigation, White surrendered to detectives at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, and she was charged with two counts of third-degree theft by deception. She was released, pending first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.