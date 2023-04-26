Pronti says North Arlington has seen significant drop in crime rates

Statement from North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, April 26, 2023:
“I am pleased to announce that the crime rates in the Borough of North Arlington are currently on a downward trend. Burglaries are down 25% from 2021 to 2022 and the Total Crime Index (a compilation of select violent and non-violent crimes) are down from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023 by 29%. These numbers come directly from the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and the Uniform Crime Reporting System (UCR) which is used to track and report incidents of crime to the State Police and the FBI.
“The Borough Council and I wish to thank the North Arlington Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Scott Hedenberg for their continued efforts. Although we may endure a few isolated incidents, we continue to remain a safe community. With the help of our prudent residents and a bolstered police presence, due to our continued increases in staffing, we will continue striving toward keeping criminals out of our community.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.