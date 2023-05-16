St. Vincent Academy hosts ‘Ecology Earth Day Fair’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
St. Vincent Academy hosted its Ecology Club’s Ecology Earth Day Fair Tuesday, May 16, on its great lawn. The event included reinforcement of recycling norms, an informational trifold including the names of recycling centers in Essex County and games, including sort the pile (which recycling item goes where), a ring toss and a corn hole throw. Prizes were awarded and included the right to drench a teacher with a bowl of cold water. The event also served as a fundraiser, the proceeds from which will be used to sustain the school’s sustainable agricultural project, which promotes healthy living and healthy nutrition through urban farming using raised garden beds. Find out more about St. Vincent by clicking here.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.