Obituaries for May 17, 2023

Catherine Caprio

Catherine Caprio (nee Watters), of Point Pleasant, 89, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 11,2023.

Born in Jersey City, Catherine was raised in Harrison. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1951. Catherine married the love of her life, Andrew Caprio, in 1956, and shortly after they were married, they moved to Kearny where she raised her family for many years before settling in Point Pleasant in 1999.

Catherine loved traveling and visits with her family in Scotland and getting together with her classmates at their high school reunions. Dancing was one of her favorite pastimes and she enjoyed with her family and friends.

She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Cecilia in Kearny for many years, later becoming a parishioner at St. Peter’s Church in Point Pleasant where she was an active member of their Rosary Society.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary Watters, her brother Thomas and her loving husband of 65 years, Andrew S. Caprio. She is survived by her children, Cathy Berko (Harry), Andrew Caprio (Dawn), Mary Beth Zielinski (James), Thomas Caprio (Lisa), Annmarie Tarleton (Albert), Judy Ferriero, Joan Rose (Robert), 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, her sister Margaret and niece Karen Kolenda, her nephews Thomas and Timmy Watters and niece Melissa.

Catherine loved spending time with her family and many friends, visiting her children and grandchildren, and celebrating all holidays and special life events together. She knew how to light up every room she walked into and was always the life of the party. Catherine truly lived her life to the fullest and will forever leave an everlasting memory on every person she encountered.

A visitation for Catherine took place at O’Brien Funeral Home, Brick. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Church, 406 Forman Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 601 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Point Pleasant First Aid Squad, 1200 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant, N.J. 08742.

For information, directions or to leave condolence messages to the family, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.

Anne H. Davies

Anne H. Davies died May 10, 2023.

She was 89.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Anne was the wife of Leslie Davies and was the mother of Leslie Davies, Kimberley Davies-Leahy (Billy) and Alexander Davies. She also has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity in Anne’s memory.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

