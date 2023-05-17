Honor roll announced at Kearny’s Franklin School

Yvonne Cali, principal of Kearny’s Franklin School, presents the school’s third marking period honor students:
6th Grade Principal’s Honors: Justin Canales, Michael Clark, Lissander Di Lorenzo Nunez, Joselyn Espinoza Morquecho, Ester Glanzmann Cerqueira, Aditi Jani, Chloe Lin, Noushin Mahmoud, Liza Savitska, Paul Torres.
6th Grade Honors: Isabella Barrantes, Camila Carrera Adames, Ryan Candelaria, Emiliano Castellanos, Alexis Cohetero-Garcia, Kate Cordova Velez, Ka-El Espinoza, Hamza Etaoukil, Samuel Garcia Ojeda, Pedro Grinan, Joshua Konopka, Katherine Marrero, Harshika Pasunuri, Alianny Quezada Jimenez, Jessenia Reyes, Janiya Salazar, Angelo Ureta, Joe Yang.
5th Grade Principal’s Honors: Daniel Cooke, Jade Hernandez, Mason How Chung, Scarlet Jaramillo, Omayra Juarez, Dylan Marin Jimenez, Daniela Martinez Sandoval, Joseph Montoro, Lucas Paz, Isabelly Ribeiro DePaula, Shannon Ryan, Jeremay Santos De Freitas, Mia Torres, Valeria Vargas.
5th Grade Honors: Gianni Abanto, Gabbriella Acevedo, Emily Alarcon Gallegos, Isabelle Almonte, Sophia Balseca, Joao Beltran Santiana, Zineb Boumia, Rayyan Bourquia, Adriana Cruz, Benjamin Davila Rivera, Mason DaCosta Rowling, Jean Delanoe, Camila Dominguez, Jada DeJesus, Miguel Estrada, Gabriela Goya Garcia, Nathan Gonzalez, Camille Kopp, Sebastian Melendez, Julia Mata, Brielle Mora Pineda, Gabriela Moreno Valdez, Mason Nieves, Lismel Nunez Diaz, Damian Pagan, Sergio Palacios, Samir Pardo, Maria Peixoto Valada, Jillian Platero, Nicholas Platero, Anneliese Ramos, Kevin Reis, Daniel Ribeiro, Camilla Silva, Bryan Toledo, Emily Tom, Aileen Valerio, Alyanni Vega, Liliana Ventoso, Maria Zambrano Abarco.
4th Grade Principal’s Honors: Mateo Alvarado Cedeno, Marcus Cerqueira Castromil Filho, Alexandra DaSilva, Leslie Fuentes Perez, Arthur Glanzmann Cerqueira, Penelope Lewczuk, Myles Morales, Derek Munoz Beltran, Isabella Osorio, Daniel Ribeiro, Isadora Rodrigues, Juliet Tamayo, Yihuan Zhuang.
4th Grade Honors: Mia Acevedo, Anthony Andrade, Brian Brandao, Cataleya Castro Ruiz, Bryant Cirelli, Jorge Cortes, Aiden Cruz, Estefano Delgado Vallejo, Maria Diaz Mendez, Caroline Gonzalez, Olivia Hipolito, Julissa Huancaya, Kalel Izquierdo, Luna Lopes, Sophia Lopez, Aliyah Lorenzo, Chloe Martinez, Luciano Mejia Ortega, Lucas Mercardo, Daniela Payano, Mia Ramos, Suzivette Rodriguez, Emmanuel Rubi Reyes, Luis Sanchez Perez, Louis Daniel Silva, Samantha Vazquez, Victoria Vazquez, Madison Velazquez.
