Live in Belleville? You can get a free new tulip tree for Arbor Day

Trees – immortalized in poem by Joyce Kilmer, studied by Henry David Thoreau and photographed in black and white by Ansel Adams – will be honored in Belleville to mark Arbor Day.
The Belleville Municipal Green Team plans two events for Saturday, April 20.
Residents are invited to pick up free seedlings from 9 a.m. to noon at the Senior Center, 125 Franklin Ave. No registration is required.
At 11 a.m., Green Team Coordinator Gabrielle Bennett-Meany and DPW Superintendent Robert Welter host a program on the importance of trees and how to plant and care for them at the Community Pocket Park, 321 Division Ave.
One free tulip tree will be distributed to each household, but registration is required.
Residents may register by clicking here or visiting the Belleville municipal website.
“I applaud the Belleville Municipal Green Team for planning this celebration of trees and for doing so much to make our town greener and cleaner,” Mayor Michael Melham said. “As the Cherry Blossom Capital of America, we in Belleville remain in awe by the majesty and beauty of trees in all their varieties here.”
Arbor Day is observed in the United States Friday, April 26. Although celebrations of trees have been taking place in countries around the world for hundreds of years, its origin as an annual American holiday may be traced to 1907 when President Theodore Roosevelt issued an “Arbor Day Proclamation to the School Children of the United States.”
