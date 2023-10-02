ECPO: Man charged with murdering Nutley woman in Belleville

Authorities in Essex County have announced the arrest of a Belleville man who stands accused of shooting a Nutley woman Sunday, Oct. 1, Essex Prosecutor’s Spokesman Robert Florida said through the prosecutor and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini.

Scott Hurring, 43, of Belleville, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Erica Voloshin, 37, of Nutley.

On Oct. 1, at 10:24 a.m., Belleville police were alerted to a shooting on the 100 block of Meacham Street, Belleville. Arriving officers located the victim in a residence at that location suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:42 a.m.

Hurring was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon and is in custody at the Essex County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at (877) 847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

