For the second year in a row, Lyndhurst’s Julia Tozduman is heading to the Meet of Champions

The Golden Bears star junior showed once again why she is one of the state best jumpers on Saturday at the NJSIAA Group 2 Championship at Delsea High School. Tozduman placed third in the Long Jump with a jump of 17-03.00 and took sixth in the Triple Jump with a distance of 36-01.25. Each of those results were good enough to qualify for the MOC in both events for the second year in a row.

Also qualifying for the MOC is Lyndhurst sophomore Ugurlu, who placed seventh in the Triple Jump at 35-11.00.

Last year, Tozduman took ninth at the MOC in the Long Jump with a leap of 16-08.25. In March, she took fifth at the Indoor Meet of Champions with a 17-04.25 in the Long Jump.

Also on Saturday, in the NJSIAA Group 4 Championship at Franklin High School, Bloomfield’s 4×400 Meter Relay Team took ninth place with a time of 3:21.53. The time was good enough for the Bengals’ quartet of Cristian Armstrong, James Fields, Kalel Deimedici and Nathaniel Brown to qualify for the MOC.

The NJSIAA Meet of Champions will be held on Wednesday at Franklin High School starting at 2 p.m. We will have coverage of the Meet of Champions in next week’s Observer.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

