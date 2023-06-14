Locals shine at North-South All-Star Football games

The North-South Football games were held on Sunday night at Kean University and Observer-area athletes found themselves in prominent roles.

In the first ever NJ Girls Flag Football North-South All-Star Game, Harrison’s Fatma Mohamed caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Irvington’s Janasia Wilson on the game’s final play from scrimmage to give the North a 20-14 win over the South Blue Tide teammate Rasha Abdeljalil and Nutley’s Marcella Blancato also played for the victorious North team.

In the 42nd Phil Simms NJ North/South All-Star Football Classic, Harrison defensive lineman Jayden Vega was a key part of a strong defensive effort that led the North team to a 10-6 victory over the South. Among the coaches for the North were current Harrison head coach and Blue Tide legend Ray Lucas.

We will have more coverage from both games in next week’s Observer.

