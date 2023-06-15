Numerous NA Knights celebrated with state awards

Numerous locals earned awards and recognitions, both individual and for the NA Council, for its efforts in programs covering faith, life, family and community were presented at the recently concluded New Jersey Knights of Columbus State Convention

Receiving individual honors were the Rev. Anthony DiStefano, recipient of the inaugural Blessed Father McGivney Award and Chaplain Circle of Honor Award; Robert Melofchik of the NAVFD, the Firefighter of the Year; Jean and Larry Crawford, the Family of the Year; Andrew Porporino of the NAPD, the Police Officer of the Year runner-up; Tyler Kotchowski of NAVES, the EMTs of the Year third place; Larry Crawford, Senior Citizen of the Year second place; Jillian DeMaio, 11th grade state essay contest winner and Anthony Zatkos, 9th grade state essay contest winner and the Council’s District 10 Deputy, Antonio Artola, the District Deputy Circle of Honor.

The council earned several awards, including Into the Breach program, the Rosary program, the Holy Hour/Eucharistic Adoration program, Spiritual Reflection program, Intellectual Disabilities drive, Special Olympics, Mass for Special Needs Citizens, Food for Families, blood drives, aid and support after pregnancy program, the Silver Rose Prayer Service and more.

The Queen of Peace Knights’s goal is to make a difference in the lives of others through its programs because in doing so, they make a difference in their own lives.

“You would be surprised how a little charitable effort of time can go a long way in helping others,” Grand Knight William Mackey said.

To learn more about the Knights, call (201) 988-0183.

Membership is free for a year.

