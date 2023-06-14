Obituary for June 14, 2023

Sarah G. Kennedy
Sarah G. Kennedy, 92, formerly of Oakdale and a resident of North Arlington, died Tuesday June 6 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic.
Born in Oakdale, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Anna (McNelis) Carr.
Sarah enjoyed spending time with her family, sitting on her porch, and her daily prayers and Mass. She was strong in her Catholic faith and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst. Sarah also enjoyed for many years being involved in the North Arlington Senior Activity Center.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband William and her siblings Edward, Mary, Rose, Catherine, Bernard, Anna, Agnes, Joseph, Francis and Patrick.
Surviving are her sons William Kennedy and his wife Maria, John Kennedy and his wife Linda, and her daughter Laurie Orlinski and her husband Tom all from New Jersey and her grandchildren Marlena, Joseph, Gerard, Shannon and Erin.
Friends called earlier this week at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann’s Church, Freeland, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated. Burial was in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Freeland.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland, was in charge.
