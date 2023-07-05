4th quarter honors announced at Kearny’s Roosevelt School

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students who have attained Principal’s honors or honors for the fourth marking period of the 2022-23 school year.
Principal’s Honors
Grade 6
Yasser Abad, Daniel Balboa, Abigail Buchanan, Kaelyn Carlen, Gianna Covello, Lexi Duarte, Scarlett Ferreira, Emma Gomes, Layla Hernandez, Sophia Lima, Luca Martinez, Darren Mora, Alanis Pena Dantas, Samantha Ribeiro, Erin Richards, Emily Rodriguez, Jayden Santos, Lucas Serodio, Eva Shah, Valentina Ugarte, Matthew Whitehead .
Grade 5
Marwa Alami , Jack Barroqueiro, Sena Bezirkan, Sandra Immerso, Lilly McSweeney, Caroline Olson, Hannah Paris, Izabella Perez-Bombino, Jason Pina.
Grade 4
Francesca Alda, Declan Coleman, Dominic DeRosa, Quinn Pinho, Zachary Pritchard-Coelho, Rebecca Ribeiro, Adham Saad.
Honors
Grade 6
Isabella Antunes, Jayden Cabrera, Lucas De Almeida, Jayden Faria, William Franchino, Angel Garcia-Hidalgo, Aralyn Hernandez, Ariana Hernandez Guissa, Mia Jimenez, Samantha Kingalahua, Giselle Mora, Leland Nunez, Raphael Roa, Adrian Rodriguez, Julia Tryak, Maria Vilegas.
Grade 5
Anthony Alcantara, Gavin Araujo, Amayah Febo, Isabella Flores, Massimo Formoso, Alexander Garcia, Zoe Habrahamshon, Ava Irizarry, Nebiah Junaid, Siah Lewis, Brendan Mara, Jason Olechowski, Kole Pais-Sotelo, Nicholas Peldunas, Emma Peso, Tianna Phillip, Ava Piccillo, Elektra Quintela, Mason Ramdass, Anabelle Rodriguez, Emmanuel Rojas, Lukas Rojas, Alice Torres Silva, Merlin Urra Martinez.
Grade 4
Amelia Azurdia, Gael Barahona Beltran, Emmah Barroqueiro, Danny Consuegra Alvarado, Alex Dinuzzo, Enzo Galeano, Olivia Garzon, Carlos Kingalahua, Alexander Kintos, Stephen Levchak, Ayden Lighten, Manuel Lopez, Brian McKenna, Destiny Ruccatano, Savannah Rusek, Diego Saritama Loyola, Aiden Vega-Marshman, Eian Veiga, Marisol Zulueta Nieto.
