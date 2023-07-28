North Arlington announces National Night Out plans

The Borough of North Arlington will celebrate National Night Out on Aug 1. The nationwide event encourages residents to come together, meet their neighbors and foster a sense of community to stand united against crime.
National Night Out will be an opportunity for North Arlington residents to step outside, engage with one another and build stronger connections within their neighborhoods. As a symbol of neighborhood spirit and solidarity, all residents are encouraged to leave their porch lights on overnight.
Police Chief Scott M. Hedenberg supports this event and calls on residents to organize block parties for an evening of fun and camaraderie. The first 10 blocks to register will receive a complimentary BBQ package, courtesy of the North Arlington Police Crime Prevention Unit and The Arlington Diner.
Residents should anticipate special appearances by North Arlington police and elected officials at their block parties, with giveaways and interactive activities.
“National Night Out is yet another opportunity for us to come together as a community, while we all share a great time, and demonstrate our unity against crime,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “Let’s take advantage of this night to better know your neighbors and have discussions to make a determination if something may be suspicious.”
For more information and to obtain a block party application, visit the North Arlington Police Department off of Ridge Road.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.