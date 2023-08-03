Carjacking suspect nabbed by Kearny PD: King

Remember back in 2022 when there was a carjacking at the Kearny ShopRite and the carjacker took a vehicle with a baby inside it? Well, that case is now solved thanks to two of Kearny’s finest and the suspect is behind bars — though we can’t tell you his name.

The Kearny Police Department says its Detective Bureau led the intensive investigation of the February 2022 incident, which led to the identification and apprehension of a boy in connection with the incident.

Both the vehicle and the child were later recovered safely in East Newark.

The juvenile suspect, 16, has been charged with juvenile delinquency with underlying offenses of kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault and conspiracy and he was to be remanded to the Essex County Youth Detention Facility, pending further legal proceedings.

We’re hearing the boy is also wanted for an alleged Newark shooting.

“The Kearny Police Department wishes to extend its gratitude to the news media for distributing photographs of the suspect, which assisted in fostering public assistance in identifying the suspect,” Chief George King said.

King noted Det. Jordenson Jean and Officer Christos Manolis both played an integral role in securing this collar.

