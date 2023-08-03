Ciccolini Brothers redevelopment plan on track: Scarpelli

The Nutley Board of Commissioners say they continue to make progress on the property formerly occupied by the Ciccolini Brothers store on Franklin Avenue following the passage of a redevelopment plan in March for the property and the contiguous lots along the west side of Franklin Avenue.

“The goal of this redevelopment plan is to promote the development of a signature project which would create a focal point/gateway into downtown and to also act as a catalyst for future redevelopment opportunities,” Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “The plan features an active retail space and a restaurant along the ground floor. A public plaza will be created for events and creates 50 additional parking spaces to support both the existing business, new retail and restaurant uses. Parking for the new residential space will be accommodated separately.”

The commissioners say they’re working toward and fine tune the redevelopment plan for the project to ensure compatibility with the surrounding residential neighborhoods.

Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno added: “We are in earnest negotiations with the developer on a transformative project for the town.”

The commissioners say they are excited and anxious to get started.

“We realize that in order to get it right, we need to be patient and pay great attention to detail,” Scarpelli said. “We are more than confident that this project will ultimately greatly enhance our beautiful town for decades to come.”

