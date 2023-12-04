2 more Nutley homes burgled, police say

Nutley has experienced two more attempted burglaries, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.
The first one took place on Whitford Avenue and the second was on Grant Avenue , both in the morning of Dec. 4, 2023.
Chief Strumolo said police took a report from a Whitford Avenue resident who reported hearing suspects trying to gain entry to a home. The resident activated his vehicle alarm system that caused them to flee.
A short time later, those same individuals allegedly entered an unlocked home on Grant and stole the victim’s pocketbook from inside.
Police determined there were at least three actors when these incidents took place at approximately 3 a.m. The two locations are within walking distance to one another and it appears the actors were attempting to steal keys to high-valued vehicles parked in both driveways.
However, no vehicles were stolen and police say they are following all leads.
Petracco offered these tips:
- Lock all vehicle doors.
- Home windows and doors should be locked and secured
- Surveillance systems are great to have but do little to prevent the crime
- Alarm systems should be installed or activated when not home or sleeping.
- Exterior lighting is a deterrent, thieves (prefer to) operate in dark unlit areas.
- Inexpensive remote doorbell and motion detector systems are useful
- Make certain your vehicle’s GPS is up to date and activated.
- Do not leave your vehicle’s keys in the open
- Inexpensive air tags may be placed inside your vehicle or on your personal belongings
- Faraday bags may be purchased to store electronic devices that protect the signal
- Vigilant neighbor alert is always key — you know your neighborhood best, so notify police of any and all suspicious activity
- Take the plate of slow-moving vehicles that may be canvasing a neighborhood
- Notify police immediately if you suspect anything and never confront actors.
Anyone with information or who may have captured suspicious activity on a home surveillance or Ring system early this morning is urged to contact Nutley police at (973) 284-4940.
