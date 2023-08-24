LETTER — Harrison woman says ‘thanks’ to Fife and Bennett for guiding her through rough times

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in appreciation for Mayor James A. Fife and Councilman Larry Bennett.

This past year, my family and I went through some very, very tough times, and I needed help to get through them. A friend of mine spoke to Councilman Bennett on my behalf because he is known for helping the community, and the councilman along with Mayor Fife, took the time out of their busy schedules to get to know my issues and did everything humanly possible to help me and my family get back on track.

I didn’t want the remainder of this year to go by without publicly thanking Mayor Fife and Councilman Bennett for not only helping me but for taking time out of their busy schedules to actually listen to me, respond to my needs and genuinely make me feel like a valued human being.

At a time in our country’s history when politicians are seen as being selfish and uncaring, I want you all to know how truly unselfish and caring Mayor Fife and Councilman Bennett are. Thank you.

Tara Villanueva Rodriguez

Harrison

