Nutley Commissioner Evans offers great tips for taxpayers, not just for those from Nutley

The Township of Nutley wants residents to be aware of several discount property tax programs available to homeowners, Commissioner Thomas J. Evans, director of the Nutley Department of Revenue and Finance, said.

“Every year, many people take advantage of these programs to help lower their taxes,” Evans said. “We encourage all of our residents to investigate each program to see if they are eligible. Every little bit helps.”

These programs, while detailed by Evans, are available to residents of any municipality in Jersey.

The state currently offers the following programs:

Senior freeze

This property tax relief program will reimburse you for any property tax increases you experience once you’re in the program. You will get the difference between your base year (first year of eligibility) property tax amount and the current year property tax amount, as long as the current year is higher than the base year and you meet all other eligibility requirements (2022 joint income: $99,735 / 2023 joint income: $150,000).

ANCHOR

This program provides property tax relief to New Jersey residents who own or rent property in New Jersey as their principal residence and meet certain income limits.

$250 property tax deduction for senior citizens & the disabled

An annual $250 deduction from real property taxes is provided for the dwelling of a qualified senior citizen, disabled person or their surviving spouse. To qualify, you must be 65 or older, or a permanently and totally disabled individual or the unmarried surviving spouse, age 55 or older, of such person.

$250 veteran property tax deduction

Honorably discharged veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces may qualify for an annual $250 property tax exemption on their primary residence. An eligible veteran’s surviving spouse or domestic partner is also eligible.

100% disabled veteran property tax exemption

If you are an honorably discharged veteran who was 100% permanently and totally disabled during active duty service, you may qualify for an annual property tax exemption on your principal or primary residence (main home). If you are a surviving spouse or civil union/domestic partner of an honorably discharged veteran who was 100% permanently and totally disabled during active duty service, you also may qualify.

Active military service property tax deferment

If you are a serviceperson, deployed or mobilized for active service in time of war, you may qualify for a deferment of your property tax bill. You may authorize someone to apply for the deferment on your behalf. Once your deployment/mobilization is over, you have 90 days to pay your deferred property taxes.

This deferment does not include any tax payments that were delinquent prior to deployment or mobilization. Interest on late deferral payments will be assessed back to their original due date. Sewer, water, electric and other municipal charges may not be deferred. If there is a mortgage on the property with an escrow account for property tax payments, contact your lender regarding the deferment.

The StayNJ Plan, coming in 2026, will provide tax credits worth half of a senior citizen’s property tax bill, up to $6,500, for incomes up to $500,000.

